Rising costs force Rockport affordable housing project to be scrapped

Rockport, Maine (WABI) - The increasing cost of construction is forcing the Knox County Homeless Coalition to abandon plans for an affordable housing project in Rockport.

The non profit was working with Hope for the Future and others, to turn the former medical building on Madelyn Lane into a a public and privately funded affordable housing complex.

The building was purchased in July of 2021.

In a letter, the Knox County Homeless Coalition says increasing project costs were the primary factor in their decision to step away.

“At the end of the day beyond offering holistic support to individuals, families, and youth who are experiencing homelessness or are housing insecure, it is also our responsibility to be good stewards of every dollar of funding we have—and the current costs put this project out of the realm of good stewardship.

Since the beginning the vision for this project was the beautiful conversion of existing and empty buildings into urgently needed affordable housing. We had all been hopeful that we would find a way to make it work even as the costs continued to increase.”

They add work will continue on other housing projects including the Firefly Field development in Rockland.

