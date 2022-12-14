Rising costs force Rockport affordable housing project to be scrapped

“The primary factor in our decision however—which is out of our control—remains the increasing project costs”
Increasing costs to build a unique affordable housing project in Rockport have forced the Knox...
Increasing costs to build a unique affordable housing project in Rockport have forced the Knox County Homeless Coalition and its collaborative partners, to step away.(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rockport, Maine (WABI) - The increasing cost of construction is forcing the Knox County Homeless Coalition to abandon plans for an affordable housing project in Rockport.

The non profit was working with Hope for the Future and others, to turn the former medical building on Madelyn Lane into a a public and privately funded affordable housing complex.

The building was purchased in July of 2021.

In a letter, the Knox County Homeless Coalition says increasing project costs were the primary factor in their decision to step away.

“At the end of the day beyond offering holistic support to individuals, families, and youth who are experiencing homelessness or are housing insecure, it is also our responsibility to be good stewards of every dollar of funding we have—and the current costs put this project out of the realm of good stewardship.

Since the beginning the vision for this project was the beautiful conversion of existing and empty buildings into urgently needed affordable housing. We had all been hopeful that we would find a way to make it work even as the costs continued to increase.”

They add work will continue on other housing projects including the Firefly Field development in Rockland.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

CoverME
Mainers encouraged to sign up for health insurance by Thursday
Rockland Police
Rockland Police still dealing with wave of juvenile crime
Maine businesses
Maine’s Senators help secure additional visas to address worker shortage
Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding...
Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area