Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Skeletal remains found by a work crew in Texas are those of a mother who went missing nearly four years ago, officials said.

On Tuesday, Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019.

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by a work crew in July, and forensic anthropologists have been working for months to identify them.

Clinton said the remains were ultimately identified through dental records.

The investigation will now shift from a missing person case to a death investigation, Clinton said.

Thompson, a mother of three, made a call to 911 on Jan. 10, 2019, saying she was in the woods and thought someone was chasing her. Authorities say that was the last time she was heard from.

Investigators were able to use cell phone tower pings to determine where the call came from and search the area. Her vehicle was found stuck in a nearby ditch, but there was no sign of Thompson, who was 32 years old at the time.

Panola County is located in eastern Texas along the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

U.S. soldiers attend the activation ceremony for the United States Space Forces Korea in...
US military creates space unit in S. Korea to watch North
Hit and run at Augusta airport.
Skowhegan man charged after crashing car through gate at the Augusta state airport
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
RAW: Severe weather causes massive damage
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old West Virginia girl