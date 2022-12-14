President of Maine Maritime Academy thanks the community for their support

President of MMA Statement
President of MMA Statement(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - As authorities continue to investigate the horrific crash that killed four Maine maritime academy students last weekend, the president of MMA released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for all of the support through this challenging week.

Jerry Paul said: “Thank you for the outpouring of support from people and organizations across the world. I am moved by the strength of the Maine maritime community–specifically our young people. While it will be a long process, our greatest priority is ensuring that we heal together. We are engaged in reaching each of our students individually, and in the days and weeks ahead will provide ongoing support to all who need it. I kindly ask for their privacy during their healing process. #marinerstrong”

Investigators have said it may take weeks before they determine exactly what happened.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Bangor Public Works reminds everyone to be careful driving this winter
Bangor Public Works director reminds people to be careful commuting this winter
Give a Dog a Home Rescue
Give a Dog a Home Rescue looks to expand it’s impact
Travel tips from BGR
Bangor International Airport has tips for airline travel this holiday season
Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Florida
Mainers aiding in Hurricane Ian relief efforts