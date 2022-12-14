President of Maine Maritime Academy thanks the community for their support

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - As authorities continue to investigate the horrific crash that killed four Maine maritime academy students last weekend, the president of MMA released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for all of the support through this challenging week.

Jerry Paul said: “Thank you for the outpouring of support from people and organizations across the world. I am moved by the strength of the Maine maritime community–specifically our young people. While it will be a long process, our greatest priority is ensuring that we heal together. We are engaged in reaching each of our students individually, and in the days and weeks ahead will provide ongoing support to all who need it. I kindly ask for their privacy during their healing process. #marinerstrong”

Investigators have said it may take weeks before they determine exactly what happened.

