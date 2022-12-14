Morning Snow Showers, Gusty Wind Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving westward towards Maine from the Maritimes is bringing us some areas of light snow and snow showers this morning. This system will gradually move to our south today. As it does so, light snow and snow showers will taper off as the morning progresses. We may still see a few isolated snow or mixed rain and snow showers this afternoon. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The big headline in the forecast today will be the gusty north/northwest wind. The pressure gradient over the state will be tighter today as the low moves by. This will produce wind gusts up to 40-45 MPH at times which could result in some scattered power outages. Warmer air wrapping around the storm system will result in warmer, above average highs today. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to near 40° this afternoon. The gusty wind will diminish as we head into the night tonight. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

High pressure will bring us a quiet day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. Low pressure approaching from the south on Friday will give us a chance for some afternoon light snow or light mixed rain/snow. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s to near 40°. A FIRST ALERT remains in effect for Friday night through Saturday night for inland and northern locations as low pressure moves through the Gulf of Maine. The exact track of this system will be the key to our forecast as to precipitation types and amounts. Based on this morning’s data, it looks like the steadiest/heaviest precipitation will fall later Friday night through Saturday evening then gradually lighten up Saturday night. It looks like precipitation will fall as all snow for areas north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln while inland areas see snow and mixed precipitation. Areas closer to the coast will likely see rain and some mixed precipitation. This storm is still several days away so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. Precipitation will gradually diminish Saturday night. We’ll still see some lingering light snow or snow showers Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 30s for both weekend days.

Today: Areas of light snow and snow showers gradually tapering off this morning then partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow or rain showers this afternoon. Windy. Highs between 33°-41°. North/northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Lows between 24°-31°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 34°-41°. North/northeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mixed rain and snow possible later in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Snow and mix inland and north, mix and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the 30s.

