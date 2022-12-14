Maine’s Senators help secure additional visas to address worker shortage

Maine (WABI) - Action pushed by Maine’s senators has made 65,000 additional visas available to help small businesses dealing with worker shortages.

A final rule by the federal government implements the supplemental H-2B visa allocations announced in October.

This is the first time that the government has issued a single rule making the visas available for several allocations throughout the fiscal year.

The visas aim to fill needs when there are not enough able or willing American workers to fill temporary, seasonal positions.

Senators Collins and King say it will especially benefit our state’s hotels and restaurant industry.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.