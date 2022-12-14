Maine’s Senators help secure additional visas to address worker shortage

Maine businesses
Maine businesses(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Action pushed by Maine’s senators has made 65,000 additional visas available to help small businesses dealing with worker shortages.

A final rule by the federal government implements the supplemental H-2B visa allocations announced in October.

This is the first time that the government has issued a single rule making the visas available for several allocations throughout the fiscal year.

The visas aim to fill needs when there are not enough able or willing American workers to fill temporary, seasonal positions.

Senators Collins and King say it will especially benefit our state’s hotels and restaurant industry.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding...
Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area
Map of National Parks
Old Town woman needs help saving up for the trip of a lifetime
Gavel
Former Greenville police chief pleads guilty to arson, burglary
Mome by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor