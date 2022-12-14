Mainers encouraged to sign up for health insurance by Thursday

Maine (WABI) - The clock is ticking for Mainers to enroll in an affordable health plan through https://www.coverme.gov/

The deadline is Thursday, December 15th to ensure coverage begins in January.

Governor Mills will hold a press conference in Augusta Wednesday afternoon to encourage eliglble Maine residents to pick a plan.

She will be joined by Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Ann Woloson, Executive Director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

When logging on to the website, Mainers can compare private health insurance plans, apply for financial assistance and enroll in a plan.

In 2023, the governor says Maine people can take advantage of additional federal financial assistance, made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, that makes insurance more affordable than ever. Residents can also get free help choosing the best plan to meet their budget and health needs.

