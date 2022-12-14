Maine hires Jude Killy as next athletic director

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine has a new athletic director, and it’s Jude Killy.

Killy comes from Miami (OH), where he’s most recently been the Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief of Staff.

He’s been with the Redhawks’ department since 2008.

Killy is set to take over his new post with the Black Bears’ department on Jan. 30.

He has a five-year contract at UMaine with an annual salary of $250,000.

Killy said he’s “thrilled to be the next AD, to represent our staff, coaches and students, and to help support the entire campus community.”

Killy will be introduced in Orono on Tuesday.

