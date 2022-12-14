1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona, police say

Police confirmed a suspect in the Amazon shooting has died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Chandler police said a suspect is dead and another person is fighting for his life at an hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning.

Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement resources responded, and Chandler police officers later confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three people were involved in the shooting. During an afternoon news conference, Sgt. Jason McClimans said that someone who was not an employee came onto the premises and allegedly shot a contracted worker.

That person, whose identity hasn’t been released, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Immediately afterward, another employee reportedly shot at the shooter. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Details on the employee who fired back haven’t been released yet.

McClimans said authorities are still working to determine if that employee helped stop an active shooter situation from unfolding.

Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence concentrated on at least one vehicle at the facility’s parking lot.

The Chandler facility operates as a pickup zone for contracted Amazon Flex drivers, who pick up packages to deliver the same or next day to customers.

Email requests for comment to Amazon weren’t immediately returned, but police said that the company is actively cooperating in the investigation.

“There is no ongoing danger to the [Chandler] community,” police said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

