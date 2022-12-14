Hermon Hawks building for return back to Class B State Championship Game

They’re off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over Waterville and Orono
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The road back to the Class B State Championship Game begins again for the Hermon girls basketball team.

They’re off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over Waterville and Orono
They’re off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over Waterville and Orono(WABI)

The Hawks fell to Oceanside last year, 31-28, and lost the title game to Wells, 34-26, in 2020.

This year’s group is ready to continue its run at the top of the North with hopefully that final step coming this season.

“Losing those six seniors definitely is a struggle for us. They were a big impact for us. I think that once we all connect and work together, those freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are really going to be a big help for us. Our speed to get it up the floor really has helped us. Our bigs in the paint have been able to grab those rebounds and put it back up,” said Allie Cameron, senior point guard.

The Hawks host the Old Town Coyotes on Thursday at 7 p.m.

They’re off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over Waterville and Orono.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

The pair combined for 55 points in 88-60 win over Army on Sunday
Caroline Bornemann, Jaycie Christopher stepping up for Black Bears
Killy comes from Miami (OH), where he’s most recently been the Deputy Director of Athletics and...
Maine hires Jude Killy as next athletic director
Quinson Lancaster tabbed as head coach
Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program
Izzy, Mary looking to lead Red Devils past 2022 regional quarterfinal exit
Allen sisters joining forces for Central basketball