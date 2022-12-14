Hermon Hawks building for return back to Class B State Championship Game

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The road back to the Class B State Championship Game begins again for the Hermon girls basketball team.

They’re off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over Waterville and Orono (WABI)

The Hawks fell to Oceanside last year, 31-28, and lost the title game to Wells, 34-26, in 2020.

This year’s group is ready to continue its run at the top of the North with hopefully that final step coming this season.

“Losing those six seniors definitely is a struggle for us. They were a big impact for us. I think that once we all connect and work together, those freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are really going to be a big help for us. Our speed to get it up the floor really has helped us. Our bigs in the paint have been able to grab those rebounds and put it back up,” said Allie Cameron, senior point guard.

The Hawks host the Old Town Coyotes on Thursday at 7 p.m.

