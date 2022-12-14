Give a Dog a Home Rescue looks to expand it’s impact

SEBEC, Maine (WABI) - After serving 12 years in the British Army, a Sebec woman is working toward a new mission.

Jenny Cope is the founder of Give a Dog a Home Rescue, a non-profit organization that among many tasks works to rescue dogs and cats from kill shelters and the meat trade.

The first dogs saved were from Texas back in 2011. Four years later, she moved to Maine.

Give a Dog a Home also helps to provide a number of additional services to the community.

“We do have a pantry, so anybody that’s on low income or needs help with food we’ve got an abundance of dog and cat food and cat litter that we can help people with,” said Cope.

They also have a Wellness on Wheels clinic in addition to their role as an ambassador for The Goods Program, helping local organizations to better afford things like pet food and pet care supplies as well as human products.

They’re looking to help more people and organizations.

“There are applications that you have to go through. We all have to be accountable for everything we get. We’re accountable to where we get it from, and then you fill out the application. If you’re in need, it’s going to be approved,” Cope said.

With all the help they’ve offered to the community, they’re looking for a hand of their own.

“So, pretty much I’m a one woman show here actually doing the day to day running of things. But, we’ve got a small group of warrior women and a couple of men volunteers that come and help out when they can. We could always use a lot more volunteers,” Cope stated.

Whether it’s volunteer hours or donations, Give a Dog a Home Rescue says they’ll accept all the help they can get.

“I can only imagine how much more we could do and how much bigger an impact if we got more help, and it’s so rewarding. I don’t think anybody would say it’s not rewarding knowing that you come in to help, hang out with the dogs or move 10 pallets of dog food or go out on a cold day running the wellness clinic. I think it’s all very rewarding,” said Cope.

If you’d like to learn more about Give a Dog a Home Rescue you can check out their Facebook page here

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.