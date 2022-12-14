Deadline to sign up for Coverme.gov health insurance starting January 1st is tomorrow

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is urging Mainers who need health insurance to sign up through COVER ME DOT GOV before the end of the day tomorrow.

Mills said the uninsured rate in Maine has dropped from eight percent in 2019 to 5.7 percent last year.

She said it’s the largest decline of any state in the nation.

Still, she encourages those who need insurance to sign up.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said everyone is eligible for coverme.gov, and there is financial assistance for those who cannot afford it.

She said more than 60-thousand people have signed up or renewed so far.

Last year, it was over 66-thousand.

“While tomorrow is the deadline to get coverage for January one, we still allow you to come in through January 15th to get coverage for 2023. So, while it’s not the final deadline, It is an important deadline because we don’t want people to have a gap in coverage,” Lambrew said.

I know everybody has been busy trying to get everything done that they can pertaining to the higher costs of everything from eggs to heating oil, but this is an important thing too,” said Governor Mills. “It can save you a lot of money come January 1, and most importantly, ensure you and your family have health care. So, if and when something does happen, it happens to all of us. We all have health issues at some point in our lives. And you got to be prepared and we want everybody be covered,” she said.

For people who need help with their application, you can call the helpline at 866-636-0355.

They have extended the call center hours to 10 pm tonight.

