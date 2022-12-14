Caroline Bornemann, Jaycie Christopher stepping up for Black Bears

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine women’s basketball bounced back with an 88-60 win over Army on Sunday that saw Caroline Bornemman score 29 points and Skowhegan’s Jaycie Christopher notch 26.

Christopher went 7-for-10 from beyond the three-point arc in the victory. That’s good for the most since Kelly Fogarty’s school-record 10 on Jan. 3, 2021.

Christopher and Bornemann have become a formidable duo as Anne Simon continues to progress to returning from her lower leg injury last month.

“I got a lot of open looks. It’s just a matter of making them. Thankfully, I was able to knock some down, but it’s really a testament to the team,” said Christopher.

“I think all of our newcomers and freshmen are doing great. She’s working hard and had a great game the other day. She made a lot of shots. She’s a great shooter,” said Bornemann.

Christopher earned America East Rookie of the Week honors, averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during the stretch.

The Black Bears are back in action on the road against a guard-heavy Harvard team on Sunday at 3 p.m.

