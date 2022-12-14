Bangor Public Works director reminds people to be careful commuting this winter

Bangor Public Works reminds everyone to be careful driving this winter
Bangor Public Works reminds everyone to be careful driving this winter(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Public Works Director says the way Wednesday morning played out seems to be an annual occurrence.

People in the area woke up to a coating of snow that came as predicted.

However, Aaron Huotari says each year, it takes a storm or two for people to adjust their commute times and the way they drive.

“I saw it myself driving in this morning, people coming up to the stop signs the same speed they normally would and then sliding and sliding and hoping they don’t come out into the intersection, so we, you know, we see that we hope that people will get their snow feet. But, most importantly, we hope that they don’t put themselves in danger around our plow trucks. It’s really important that they don’t slide in front of a plow truck, that they don’t slide into the rear of a plow truck, because those are big pieces of equipment, and there’s a lot of weight there,” said Huotari.

He adds this was a great start for many of their plow drivers ahead of what looks like will be a busy weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees

Latest News

Generic police lights
Somerset County Jail inmate cause of death has been released
Deadline to sign up for Coverme.gov health insurance starting January 1st is tomorrow
Mainers encouraged to sign up for health insurance by Thursday
Thomas Hill Standpipe opening for winter session Wednesday
Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor opened Wednesday for its winter session
Acadia National park
Sen. Angus King presses Biden administration on park maintenance, budget, and staffing shortages