Bangor Public Works director reminds people to be careful commuting this winter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Public Works Director says the way Wednesday morning played out seems to be an annual occurrence.

People in the area woke up to a coating of snow that came as predicted.

However, Aaron Huotari says each year, it takes a storm or two for people to adjust their commute times and the way they drive.

“I saw it myself driving in this morning, people coming up to the stop signs the same speed they normally would and then sliding and sliding and hoping they don’t come out into the intersection, so we, you know, we see that we hope that people will get their snow feet. But, most importantly, we hope that they don’t put themselves in danger around our plow trucks. It’s really important that they don’t slide in front of a plow truck, that they don’t slide into the rear of a plow truck, because those are big pieces of equipment, and there’s a lot of weight there,” said Huotari.

He adds this was a great start for many of their plow drivers ahead of what looks like will be a busy weekend.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.