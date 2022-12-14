Bangor International Airport has tips for airline travel this holiday season

Travel tips from BGR
Travel tips from BGR(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s the “calm before the storm” for December travel.

As we get closer to the holidays, folks are preparing to travel near and far to spend time with loved loves.

Airports across the country are preparing and working to make your trip as smooth as possible.

While folks may be tempted to bring all of their holiday items with them to their destination, Tony Caruso with Bangor International Airport says to be careful with what you pack.

“First, we always recommend people visit the tsa.gov website and try and keep that up to date on items that you can and cannot bring. Don’t wrap your presents if you’re traveling. If they have to search the gift, they’ll have to unwrap it and get inside. We actually would suggest people to ship your presents in advance if you can,” said Caruso

Caruso also recommends using airline apps to navigate your air travel.

