Two State Senators propose an amendment to Governor Mills emergency heating bill

Two state senators are proposing an amendment to a 474-million dollar emergency heating bill...
Two state senators are proposing an amendment to a 474-million dollar emergency heating bill from Governor Mills that failed to pass the Senate last week when it didn't get enough votes from Republicans.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two state senators are proposing an amendment to a 474-million dollar emergency heating bill from Governor Mills that failed to pass the Senate last week when it didn’t get enough votes from Republicans.

That bill would have sent $450 checks to an estimated 880-thousand Mainers.

Republican Senator Rick Bennett and Democratic Senator Nicole Grohoski say the relief program should target people facing the highest energy burden.

They propose three different tiers of checks tied to the federal poverty level.

They say this system would save about 187-million dollars compared to the direct checks plan proposed by the Governor.

“The majority of the feedback I’ve been receiving from constituents over the past couple of days about this proposal is that the checks are too small for people who really are in need and too large for others. So, what we’re proposing is a different way of distributing funds based on data that’s available from the Office of the Public Advocate about actual energy use and costs in Maine,” Senator Grohoski said.

Scott Ogden, a spokesperson for the governor, responded in a statement:

“The Governor is committed to helping Maine people stay safe this winter, and she will continue to work with legislative leadership on a path forward for the emergency heating aid proposal. The amendment unveiled today appears to eliminate an agreement negotiated by Republicans that helped the heating aid proposal win strong bipartisan approval in the House. The already-passed compromise proposal, while not perfect, was negotiated by Republicans and Democrats, reflects concessions and consensus from both parties, and was overwhelmingly approved by most of the Legislature. We hope that we can find a path forward that preserves the progress already made.” Ogden said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Gavel
Former Greenville police chief pleads guilty to arson, burglary
Mome by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
Tips for avoiding RSV, flu and COVID-19
John Hiatt
Penobscot County Treasurer enters no contest plea, faces 10 day sentence