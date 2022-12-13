Two local brazilian jiu jitsu competitors win at IBJJF World Championships

Hayleigh Martz wins blue belt absolute weight championship, Margaret Gleasner wins blue belt featherweight title
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockport’s Hayleigh Martz and Appleton’s Margaret Gleasner have made it from the Flow Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym to the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation World Championships.

Hayleigh Martz wins blue belt absolute weight championship, Margaret Gleasner wins blue belt featherweight title(WABI/Sandra Martz)

They both returned home from Thursday’s competition in Anaheim, Calif. as blue belt champions. Martz won the absolute weight competition after taking 3rd at medium heavyweight, with Gleasner finishing 1st at featherweight.

“I expected to win. That was the only goal I really had. I expected to do my best and show everybody what I was capable of,” said Martz.

“I really wanted to win. I was going in ranked No. 1, so I was kind of predicted to win. You obviously don’t know. There’s a lot of people that just don’t compete, so they’re not ranked. You really don’t know who you’re going to get, but I’m really happy with the results,” said Gleasner.

Martz and Gleasner have their sights set on next year’s ADCC East Coast Trials in New Jersey. They said it’s the “biggest event” in the sport and they’ll be testing themselves.

