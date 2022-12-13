Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car.

State Police tell us a vehicle was stolen out of Bangor earlier Tuesday.

They received a call for a crash on the interstate in the Bangor region shortly after.

State Police say a witness identified the license plate, and State Police chased after the driver.

The pursuit ended with the car in a ditch just off of exit 159 southbound in Newport.

Officials say the driver was not injured and was taken into jail.

We will update this story with more information as it is made available.

