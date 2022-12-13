Penobscot County Treasurer enters no contest plea, faces 10 day sentence

John Hiatt
John Hiatt(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer pleaded no contest to harassment and theft charges.

District Attorney Chris Almy says John Hiatt entered the plea Tuesday on charges that date back to May of last year.

He says child pornography charges were dropped in a plea agreement due to issues with the evidence.

Almy says they’re satisfied with the outcome given the amount of evidence they would have been able to present in court.

“We’re glad that it’s over and I think that Mr. Hiatt, hopefully, will get the message from all of this that what he did was wrong, that he should refrain from this kind of conduct but that remains to be seen,” said Almy.

Hiatt was sentenced to ten days in jail and a $750. Almy says he will serve his sentence in February at an Androscoggin County alternative sentencing program at Lewiston Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Mome by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor
Tips for avoiding RSV, flu and COVID-19
Two state senators are proposing an amendment to a 474-million dollar emergency heating bill...
Two State Senators propose an amendment to Governor Mills emergency heating bill
Police say a man fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car.
Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95