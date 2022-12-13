Penobscot County Treasurer enters no contest plea, faces 10 day sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Treasurer pleaded no contest to harassment and theft charges.

District Attorney Chris Almy says John Hiatt entered the plea Tuesday on charges that date back to May of last year.

He says child pornography charges were dropped in a plea agreement due to issues with the evidence.

Almy says they’re satisfied with the outcome given the amount of evidence they would have been able to present in court.

“We’re glad that it’s over and I think that Mr. Hiatt, hopefully, will get the message from all of this that what he did was wrong, that he should refrain from this kind of conduct but that remains to be seen,” said Almy.

Hiatt was sentenced to ten days in jail and a $750. Almy says he will serve his sentence in February at an Androscoggin County alternative sentencing program at Lewiston Middle School.

