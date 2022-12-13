Old Town woman needs help saving up for the trip of a lifetime

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - “What the heck am I waiting for now?”

That’s the question that Sue Curran is asking, as she plans her journey to visit all of the national parks in the United States, with an end goal.

“The National Park that I want to hit is Yosemite. My mom and dad went there, my aunts and uncles have been there, so it is the top of my list of National Parks,” Curran said.

In 2015, Curran was diagnosed with cancer. After she beat it, she was later diagnosed with a new type of cancer and the original form of cancer returned and metastasized to other parts of her body.

“I got results and I’m like oh my gosh I’m dying so I got past the crying stage and decided I’m going to do it,” Curran said.

Curran says the inspiration for this trip comes her enjoyment of outdoor excursions with her family, as a child, and from her photography trips, hiking in the mountains.

“At the top, it was just amazing. You get to the top and there’s not a sound. All you hear is the wind blowing that the birds singing. So, I want to continue to experience that for the rest of my life,” Curran said.

And an incredible journey, calls for the perfect partner. In this case, it’s her cat, Rosie.

“It’s a lot of work in traveling with a cat. We have this incredible bond. She’s my baby and I can’t leave her, it would break my heart,” Curran said.

But, there is one thing standing in between, Curran, Rosie, and the open road.

“The van, I don’t have one and I’ve been looking to purchase. It’s so challenging finding a van that’s converted that doesn’t have over 200,000 miles on it. Or that’s not 30 years old. That’s at a reasonable price,” Curran said.

With Christmas in the air and presents under the tree the greatest gifts because simply be one woman’s wish.

“I know it’s a lot to ask, especially this time of year with Christmas. That’s what the GoFundMe is about. It’s not about giving Bucco amounts of money. It’s about you know, just giving what you can $10, $20. This would be the most ultimate gift to give me for, for Christmas, this adventure of a lifetime and where my lifetime isn’t going to be as long as some, but I’m going to live life into my fullest till that end date,” said Curran.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.