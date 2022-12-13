Maine State Police assisting Lewiston Police with death investigation

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - A spokesperson for Maine State Police confirms that they are assisting Lewiston Police with an investigation into a death reported at an apartment building in Lewiston.

Investigators were seen at 108 Pierce St. Monday night as well as at an apartment building on Birch Street.

It was not clear where the death took place or if anyone was in custody, though police did tell Maine’s Total Coverage that they had spoken with a couple of people in connection with the case.

Officials have not released any further details, though Lewiston Police tells Maine’s Total Coverage that state police are the primary contacts as of Monday afternoon.

