Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis.

Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is paying a total of $5 billion and Walgreens is paying $5.7 billion.

A similar settlement with Walmart was recently announced, worth $2.7 billion.

In total, Maine is getting more than $66 million from the settlements.

“Our communities have suffered tremendously,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said. “These pharmacies must be held to account for their role, along with opioid manufacturers and distributors, in the devastation opioids have caused in Maine and across the country. While no amount of money can ever remedy the pain experienced by so many, I’m hopeful that a settlement could mean more funds for critical treatment, prevention and recovery efforts that can make a meaningful difference in lives across the state.”

In addition to the financial settlement, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have agreed to court-ordered injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

The terms of this agreement will now go to the states for their review. Each state, including Maine, will have until the end of 2022 to join, after which the Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS agreements will go to local governments around the country for sign-on during the first quarter of 2023. Maine’s ability to achieve the maximum settlement payout will depend upon the level of participation in the settlement of certain local governments which will be eligible to receive payments.

Most of Walmart’s payments will be paid during the first year, CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years and Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.