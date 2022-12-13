Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine

Maine Loon
Maine Loon(Brianna Bires)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s annual census of loons has found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year.

The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years.

Maine Audubon, which conducts a count each year, said in a statement on Monday that the adult loon estimate fell from 3,446 to 3,057 this year.

That was still more than twice as many loons as counters found when the count began in the 1980s.

The group said the number of chicks rose from 224 to 298.

