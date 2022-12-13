Light Snow & Windy Into Wednesday. Stronger Storm Late-Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to back into New Brunswick this evening. Clouds will continue to increase across the region overnight and lows will drop into the teens. The low will bring the chance for snow showers mostly north and east of Bangor from midnight through the first half of Wednesday. A few snow squalls will also be possible which could result in periods of difficult travel and low visibility. Winds will increase overnight as the pressure gradient tightens with the approaching low. Northwest winds will gust up to 35 mph overnight and could create areas of blowing snow and will also drive wind chill values into the single digits above and below zero.

A cold and windy start to Wednesday. Snow will continue across parts of central & eastern Maine through about midday. By the afternoon, the low will dive well to our south and the snow showers will end, and winds will begin to taper off. Expect NNW winds to gust up to 45 mph during the day on Wednesday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for almost the entire state through late Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds into Wednesday with an approaching low. NNW gusts up to 45 mph will make it FEEL colder and will create areas of blowing snow & reduced visibility. (WABI)

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s but will feel like the teens and 20s thanks to the winds. Snowfall totals will remain light with the highest amounts along the far northern & eastern borders where up to 3″ will be possible. For most, anywhere from a coating to up to 2″. Keep in mind blowing snow will be a factor all day long.

Snowfall tonight into Wednesday morning will remain pretty light as most will see an inch or two. Concern will be with blowing snow. (WABI)

Thursday will be a quiet and warmer day as highs reach the 30s and low 40s.

Watching a low that will develop off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic later this week. There is still plenty of uncertainty and it is still too early to issue a snowfall forecast.

Low by Friday into Saturday will bring some locations a good chance for accumulating snow. Wintry mix expected along the coastline. (WABI)

As of right now, most computer models are favoring a more southerly track of the low. This would mean a colder solution and a better chance for accumulating/plowable snow for parts of the state. Conditions could be warm enough to favor a rain/snow mix along the coastline. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Inland areas only for Friday afternoon into Saturday due to the chance for accumulating snow. Winds will not be that big of a concern as the strongest winds will be Friday night into early Saturday before the pressure gradient weakens. Parts of northern & eastern Maine could continue with light snow showers into Sunday morning.

Confidence is increasing that areas away from the coast will see measurable & plowable snowfall Friday into Saturday. Along the coast will see a rain/snow mix. (WABI)

Temperatures for Friday and through the weekend will be mostly in the 30s and low 40s. Quiet conditions to start off next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers after midnight. Lows in the teens and will FEEL colder due to gusty NW winds up to 35 mph. Blowing snow will also be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Accumulations of only a few inches. Highs in the 20s & 30s. Northerly wind gusting up to 45 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing chance for rain/snow during the afternoon & evening. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: First Alert for inland locales due to accumulating snow. Rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

