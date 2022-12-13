National Ice Cream Day at the Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland

It is National Ice Cream Day and the Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland has a variety to choose from
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - As if you needed an excuse to enjoy this favorite treat, it is National Ice Cream Day,

The Ice Cream Shoppe in Oakland has quite the variety to choose from.

Ricky and Donna Parlin started the shop in Skowhegan 35 years ago.

It is now operated by Tina Gardener who also owns stores in Farmington and Randolph.

Nevaeh Kalchik is a shift leader at the Oakland location.

She said shakes are their most popular item and hot sundaes sell well on a cold day like today.

“We have our regular customers and they come in all the time. Most of the time, some of us know what they get just right off the bat. Other times, like, we’ll have to either guess or they’ll just tell us, and then it will click right to us. It’s definitely joyful. Just seeing people come in with a smile, I mean who wouldn’t be happy with ice cream?” Kalchik said.

The store in Oakland is open during the winter months.

