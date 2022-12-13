Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program

Quinson Lancaster tabbed as head coach
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The Central boys basketball team is being led by a new, yet familiar, face to local hoops.

Quinson Lancaster tabbed as head coach
Quinson Lancaster tabbed as head coach(WABI)

Quinson Lancaster graduated from Lawrence High School and Husson, capping off his Eagles career in 2003.

“It’s a perfect fit because it’s a small school. I’m able to communicate effectively to these young students here. My energy level and the little knowledge that I have is all about being positive and having some fun,” said Lancaster.

He explained that he wants to show his players there’s life after basketball, adding the team has “great talent” and “great young men.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Izzy, Mary looking to lead Red Devils past 2022 regional quarterfinal exit
Allen sisters joining forces for Central basketball
Hayleigh Martz wins blue belt absolute weight championship, Margaret Gleasner wins blue belt...
Two local brazilian jiu jitsu competitors win at IBJJF World Championships
MA’s first duals of the season come on Wednesday in Dexter
Mattanawcook Academy wrestling returns
The Lynx are back in action against Woodland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Mattanawcook Academy girls basketball bolstered with tall lineup