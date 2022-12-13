Former Husson Eagle to coach Central boys basketball program

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The Central boys basketball team is being led by a new, yet familiar, face to local hoops.

Quinson Lancaster tabbed as head coach (WABI)

Quinson Lancaster graduated from Lawrence High School and Husson, capping off his Eagles career in 2003.

“It’s a perfect fit because it’s a small school. I’m able to communicate effectively to these young students here. My energy level and the little knowledge that I have is all about being positive and having some fun,” said Lancaster.

He explained that he wants to show his players there’s life after basketball, adding the team has “great talent” and “great young men.”

