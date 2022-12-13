Former Greenville police chief pleads guilty to arson, burglary

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The former police chief of Greenville has pleaded guilty to felony charges of arson and burglary.

Jeffrey Pomerleau, 54, also pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges for breaking into a friend’s camp, shooting off his gun, and setting his lawn furniture on fire.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Pomerleau agreed to enter a Veterans Court treatment program for military veterans.

If he successfully completes the requirements, only one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief would remain on his record.

The newspaper says the two felony charges, and lesser charges of theft and violation of condition of release, would all be dismissed.

Pomerleau worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before taking the job in Greenville.

