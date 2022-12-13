Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What would make somebody run across the street, without a coat, in near-freezing temperatures?

How about a free pair of diamond earrings!

For a few years now, Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding towns for their Facebook followers to find. It’s a little game they call Finders Keepers.

“Once we post something saying ‘Finders keepers,’ that’s going to be your clue telling you where you’re going to go, give you kind of an idea as to where it’s going to be,” said Charlie Fearon, jeweler apprentice.

Sonny LeClair, who founded the Bangor-based jewelry store, came up with the idea before he passed away in 2020. General Manager Penny Compton leads the charge to keep it going in his memory.

“Sonny was always so good about giving back to the community. He always wanted to give and, you know, share with everybody and we just continued with that tradition,” said Compton.

Compton says the prizes range in value from $50 all the way up to $500.

While no one knows what’s inside until the boxes are found, there’s one thing everyone can bank on: the thrill of the chase.

“We have people that are constantly on our Facebook page, waiting for those clues to come out and they are just going throughout the day, as soon as they see that picture. We’re sometimes getting it within 10 minutes they already found it,” said Fearon.

“We look on there, not every day, but you know once in a while,” said Joe Marquis of Bangor.

Marquis was one of this week’s lucky winners. Turns out, the hiding spot was right across the street from his office.

He says the earrings will be a Christmas present for his family.

“I feel very fortunate. It’s very nice to, you know, partake in it and win a couple of these. It’s neat. I know a lot of people enjoy it and it’s a fun thing to do around the city,” Marquis said.

While Quality Jewelers is located in Bangor, they’ve hidden boxes as far away as Old Town.

They estimate they’ve given away $10,000 worth of jewelry since Finders Keepers started in 2017.

If you’d like to play along, follow them on Facebook for the next clue.

