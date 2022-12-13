Family presented with new home by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - After a few inspections Desiree Lilly and her two boys will finally have a home of their own.

“The opportunity to have a place to call their home in a beautiful neighborhood here in Hampden is truly just a very special gift,” said Executive Director Melissa Houston.

For the family getting to this point has been a struggle.

Lilly worked two jobs while trying to find the time to provide the required 200 hours of sweat equity needed for the home.

And that’s when her family stepped in.

“The time to get here and volunteer. I didn’t know how I was going to do it. So having them step in on my behalf was a blessing,” Lilly said.

This home marks the 27th that the organization has built towards its mission of providing quality and affordable housing.

And it took a team of well over 75 volunteers including students at Eastern Maine Community College to make it all possible.

“I know a lot of people came together to provide their support, and especially people from my own family that gave a lot of their time and hours to go towards my 200 hours that I had to put in,” said Lilly.

“This whole process has really been a huge reminder for me and my boys, that we have so many people behind us, not just rallying and encouraging us but really, truly helping us along the way. And that’s been a huge reminder for us,” Lilly went on to say.

Habitat has another home already in development and they’re looking for additional volunteers.

“We would encourage anyone, if you like to swing a hammer or would like to learn how we would love to have you as part of our volunteer base,” Houston added.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor you can check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.