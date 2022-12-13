Breezy & Chilly Today, Light Snow & Snow Showers Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move southward across the state today. This will produce a bit more cloudiness over the area today along with the chance for a few isolated snow showers this afternoon. It will be another breezy and chilly day with highs in the mid-20 to low 30s and northwest winds gusting to 25-30 MPH making it feel colder. Strong low pressure over the Maritimes will move back to the west towards Maine tonight. Moisture wrapping around the storm will result in periods of light snow and snow showers spreading north to south across the state mainly after midnight tonight. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible by daybreak Wednesday. Roads could be slippery in spots tonight and early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will drop back to the teens for most spots. Winds will increase tonight and could gust to 35 MPH at times after midnight which will result in some areas of blowing snow too.

Any lingering light snow or snow showers over the area Wednesday morning will taper off as the morning progresses as the storm moves to our south. Total snowfall accumulation will average a coating to an inch or two for most spots with some eastern areas, closer to the border with New Brunswick possibly seeing up to 3″-4″. The pressure gradient over the area will be tight Wednesday, resulting in a strong northerly wind with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible. Temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday with highs in the 30s to near 40° but feeling much colder with the wind factored in. High pressure will bring us a quiet day Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. Low pressure approaching from the south on Friday will give us a chance for some afternoon snow or mixed rain/snow showers with highs in the 30s. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Friday night into Saturday for inland and northern locations as low pressure moves near the Maine coastline. This will bring us a chance to see accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday especially away from the coastline. Coastal areas will be warm enough for mainly rain. Of course, the storm is still several days away so things can change, stay tuned to future forecasts for updates.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated snow showers possible this afternoon. Highs between 24° -31°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of light snow and snow showers. Lows between 13° -19°. Northwest wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers tapering off then mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs between 30°-39°. North wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow showers possible across the north, rain/snow showers elsewhere. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid to upper 30s elsewhere.

Saturday: Snow and mix inland and north, rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.