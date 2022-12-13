Allen sisters joining forces for Central basketball

Izzy, Mary looking to lead Red Devils past 2022 regional quarterfinal exit
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Izzy and Mary Allen are back playing together on the same basketball team.

Izzy, Mary looking to lead Red Devils past 2022 regional quarterfinal exit(WABI)

The Central Red Devils’ program hasn’t had the two sisters together since Izzy’s 8th grade season.

The girls are looking forward to bringing their talent from a competitive Allen household back together on the hardwood for their high school.

“I think she adds something to the team that we’ve been missing. I think all the girls are ready to come back and fight for our spot at the tourney this year,” said Izzy Allen, junior guard.

“I’m really excited. The team is great this year. It’s something to look forward to, especially since I’ve been waiting since middle school to play with her again. It’s a really good experience,” said Mary Allen, freshman guard.

The Red Devils will be trying to advance further in the Class C State Tournament.

They lost to Hodgdon, 53-32, in last year’s North Quarterfinals.

