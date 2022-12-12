Wreath laying ceremony held in Augusta in preparation for National Wreaths Across America Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America volunteers across the state are honoring veterans with a wreath laying ceremony outside the State House.

It’s in preparation for the upcoming National Wreaths Across America Day.

“This is the third year Brunswick has conducted a convoy carrying a wreath to the State House which is part of the Wreaths Across America program,” Dave Watson said.

Each December, thousands of wreaths are placed on gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery with a mission to remember the fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

Dave Watson, commander of American Legion Post 20, said it’s important to remember the sacrifices.

“It’s important to remember their services, services to community, state and country,” Watson said.

The flags on the 36 inch wreath represent each branch of the armed forces.

“The Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and we don’t forget the Coast Guard,” he said.

There is also a flag representing Prisoners of War and those still missing in action.

Jennifer Lane said the convoy is already on its way to Arlington.

“We have people from out of state that have traveled up to northern Maine yesterday and will be part of the convoy all the way to Arlington,” Lane said.

Lane said they will take part in the national wreath laying ceremony on Saturday in honor of each veteran and their families, including those currently serving.

“You also have the Gold Star families that have lost a loved one, and those families need to be honored and remembered because they have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Lane concluded.

