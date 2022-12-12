Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County

TURNER FATAL
TURNER FATAL(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning.

Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner.

According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading north on Route 4 around 9:50 a.m.

Ivers was making a turn from Upper Street onto Route 4 when Diaz’s truck crashed into hers.

Officials say Diaz was passing a truck when he hit Ivers in the southbound lane. Both Diaz and his passenger were thrown from the truck.

Both Diaz and his passenger, Alana Hartford, were taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released the extent of their injuries.

Authorities believe a second truck may have been racing Diaz’s own up Center Street in Auburn to the crash scene. Deputies are searching for the owner of an Army green-colored Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.

