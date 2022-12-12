Sunshine, Breezy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some early morning clouds will move out this morning. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine today with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. The northerly breeze will remain gusty with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible during the day which of course will make it feel colder. Moisture wrapping around low pressure that is located well to our south will result in a few clouds tonight especially over the northern half of the state otherwise skies will be mostly clear for most locales. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the teens to near 20°.

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move southward across the state Tuesday. This will produce a bit more cloudiness over the area Tuesday along with the chance for a few snow showers with the best chance being in the mountains. It will be another breezy and chilly day with highs in the mid-20 to low 30s and northwest winds gusting to 25-30 MPH making it feel colder. Strong low pressure over the Maritimes Tuesday night will move back to the west towards Maine on Wednesday this will bring us more clouds and a good chance for some snow showers. Depending on how close the storm comes to the state, we could see some steadier light snow over eastern areas with the potential of some light accumulation of a coating to an inch or two. As the storm approaches, it will also tighten the pressure gradient over the region a bit more resulting in a stronger northerly wind Wednesday with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible. Scattered power outages can’t be ruled out Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 30s but feeling much colder with the wind factored in. High pressure will bring us a quiet day Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will reach the 30s. Low pressure approaching from the south on Friday will give us a chance for some afternoon snow or mixed rain/snow showers with highs in the 30s. A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Friday night into Saturday for inland and northern locations as low pressure moves near the Maine coastline. This will bring us a chance to see accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday especially away from the coastline. Coastal areas will be warm enough for mainly rain. Of course, the storm is still several days away so things can changes, stay tuned to future forecasts for updates.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 24° -31°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 13°-22°. North wind 5-10 MPH with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated snow showers possible. Highs between 25°-34°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow showers possible especially over eastern areas. Breezy. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow showers possible across the north, rain/snow showers elsewhere. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.