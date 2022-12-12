Portland woman killed after Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Portland woman is dead after a crash on I-95 in Sherman Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Maria Dubois went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods.

Multiple departments freed Dubois, who was trapped in her car.

She was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she died.

Officials say fatigue or a medical event caused the crash.

