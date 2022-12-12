Portland woman killed after Sherman crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Maine (WABI) - A Portland woman is dead after a crash on I-95 in Sherman Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Maria Dubois went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods.

Multiple departments freed Dubois, who was trapped in her car.

She was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she died.

Officials say fatigue or a medical event caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Holiday tree
Holiday Events
Bar Harbor Book Shop
Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business
Police Lights
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
Giving Tree program
Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program