Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning.

They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river.

First responders located a 21-year-old woman who had been driving the car by herself.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

We do not know the extent of her injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.

