Penquis and local motorcycle clubs raises funds, collects donations for Christmas is for Kids

Efforts will benefit Christmas is for Kids.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’ll take more than a cold day to keep a motorcycle club and a local community agency from helping kids this holiday season.

Dover-Foxcroft based motorcycle club, the Gunrunners were out today raising funds and collecting donations.

Teaming up with Penquis, and other motorcycle clubs throughout the state, their efforts will benefit Christmas is for Kids.

The all-volunteer group works to make sure that children have a little extra joy during the holidays.

“I think all of us can relate to how times are right now, and it means so much to us to have these motorcycle clubs out you know, they’ve been coming from all parts of the state to give to this, and it just means a lot” says Penquis member Renae Muscatell.

This feeling of generosity is reciprocated, with Gunrunners president John Pine saying, “It’s great, it’s an opportunity for us to help the kids out and work with Penquis is a great organization, there’s a lot of kids between Penobscot and Piscataquis counties that are in great need.”

Muscatell added that there are still several kids that need sponsors.

To learn how to donate a gift or monetary funds, go to Christmas Is For Kids’ website.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Polar Express
Old Town YMCA & Old Town High School Seniors team up for Polar Express experience
Kylie Bean Orono State Farm
Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community
Brian Kenealy, 20, of York and Chase Fossett, 21 of Gardiner, were killed Saturday morning in...
Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes
Ellsworth ME
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth