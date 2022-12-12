Penquis and local motorcycle clubs raises funds, collects donations for Christmas is for Kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’ll take more than a cold day to keep a motorcycle club and a local community agency from helping kids this holiday season.

Dover-Foxcroft based motorcycle club, the Gunrunners were out today raising funds and collecting donations.

Teaming up with Penquis, and other motorcycle clubs throughout the state, their efforts will benefit Christmas is for Kids.

The all-volunteer group works to make sure that children have a little extra joy during the holidays.

“I think all of us can relate to how times are right now, and it means so much to us to have these motorcycle clubs out you know, they’ve been coming from all parts of the state to give to this, and it just means a lot” says Penquis member Renae Muscatell.

This feeling of generosity is reciprocated, with Gunrunners president John Pine saying, “It’s great, it’s an opportunity for us to help the kids out and work with Penquis is a great organization, there’s a lot of kids between Penobscot and Piscataquis counties that are in great need.”

Muscatell added that there are still several kids that need sponsors.

To learn how to donate a gift or monetary funds, go to Christmas Is For Kids’ website.

