Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community

With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and free professional pictures in Santa, Kylie Bean is ready to spread some accessible holiday cheer.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known.

And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?

With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and free professional pictures in Santa, Bean is ready to spread some accessible holiday cheer.

“Today, we wanted to make sure that all of the kids in our community have the opportunity to meet with Santa, talk with Santa, and their parents had the chance to get a photo to commemorate that moment without having to pay big bucks,” explains Bean.

To find out more information on upcoming news and events, you can find Kylie Bean on her Facebook page and website.

