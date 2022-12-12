Old Town YMCA & Old Town High School Seniors team up for Polar Express experience

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It was quite an adventure for children in Old Town who got to board the Polar Express Saturday night.

Their journey began at the Old Town YMCA where they could enjoy several different activities.

“I am having so much fun because you get to see Santa, you get to go on a road trip and you get to paint,” said 7-year old Marcus.

“We got hot cocoa, bells, our Polar Express tickets. All the usual festivities that go along with that event we’re excited to bring it back to the why it’s been on a little bit of a hiatus,” said Youth Development Director Jessica Fuller.

Taking some time from their preparations in the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance to greet children and hear what they want for Christmas.

Once they departed on the Polar Express, they were taken to Hamel Lane in Old Town where got to take in a street full of the holiday spirit.

Along the road seniors of Old Town high school were selling baked goods to raise money for their project graduation.

“Yeah, it’s just heartwarming and like seeing them walk by it’s just fills us with kind of the Spirit and it’s really cold out here, but we’re happy to be doing it when we see those kids,” said senior at Old Town High School Eva Holt.

As one additional gift to the community the city of Old Town has partnered with the YMCA to offer free memberships for children in the area aged 5-18.

