Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

Giving Tree program
Giving Tree program(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform.

Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.

Officers say they got the idea after noticing members of their community struggling with increasing costs.

They enlisted the help of local teachers who identified families that could use a little extra help this year.

“There are some with toys, but a lot of them, a lot of kids are just asking for winter jackets, gloves. I heard this morning there was a 9-year-old boy that was just looking for a long sleeved t-shirt. There’s a lot of need out there, a lot of families that could use the help, and sadly kids that are just asking for basic needs,” said Sgt. Ryan Bailey, Old Town Police.

There were 80 kids to start. As of Monday morning, it’s down to 16.

Bailey says that speaks to the generosity of the community.

If you’d like to participate, you can find the remaining tags at the police station on Brunswick Street. They ask that you return the presents, either wrapped or unwrapped, by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

Holiday tree
Holiday Events
Portland woman killed after Sherman crash
Bar Harbor Book Shop
Bar Harbor Book Shop to close after 20 years in business
Police Lights
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor