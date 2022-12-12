Old Town Public Safety organizes Giving Tree program

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers are out in Old Town this year, but instead of having pointy ears and striped socks, these elves are in a different kind of uniform.

Old Town Public Safety is organizing a giving tree program for the first time this holiday season.

Officers say they got the idea after noticing members of their community struggling with increasing costs.

They enlisted the help of local teachers who identified families that could use a little extra help this year.

“There are some with toys, but a lot of them, a lot of kids are just asking for winter jackets, gloves. I heard this morning there was a 9-year-old boy that was just looking for a long sleeved t-shirt. There’s a lot of need out there, a lot of families that could use the help, and sadly kids that are just asking for basic needs,” said Sgt. Ryan Bailey, Old Town Police.

There were 80 kids to start. As of Monday morning, it’s down to 16.

Bailey says that speaks to the generosity of the community.

If you’d like to participate, you can find the remaining tags at the police station on Brunswick Street. They ask that you return the presents, either wrapped or unwrapped, by Wednesday.

