Northern Light Health to lay off entire wing of employees

Eastern Maine Medical Center
Eastern Maine Medical Center(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services.

A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”

Hospital officials tell us less than 50 employees are affected, and human resources will work one-on-one with them to ensure placement in open positions.

The hospital called it a “difficult decision to consolidate some of its resources” caused by the changing landscape over the past year.

Northern Light Health’s website describes its acute rehab wing as a 24-hour team specializing in helping people who have experienced a traumatic injury, debilitating disease, or are recovering from certain surgeries.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

heating oil prices on the rise
Maine’s congressional leaders call for more LIHEAP funding
FILE
Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence
Furry Friends at 4: Hazel
Holiday tree
Holiday Events