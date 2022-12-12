Northern Light Health to lay off entire wing of employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is laying off an entire section of its inpatient rehabilitation services.

A letter dated Dec. 8 sent to affected employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center says the hospital will be discontinuing its acute rehabilitation inpatient services on Jan. 1, at which point those affected will “no longer be considered active employees.”

Hospital officials tell us less than 50 employees are affected, and human resources will work one-on-one with them to ensure placement in open positions.

The hospital called it a “difficult decision to consolidate some of its resources” caused by the changing landscape over the past year.

Northern Light Health’s website describes its acute rehab wing as a 24-hour team specializing in helping people who have experienced a traumatic injury, debilitating disease, or are recovering from certain surgeries.

