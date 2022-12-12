Mattanawcook Academy wrestling returns

MA’s first duals of the season come on Wednesday in Dexter
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Mattanawcook Academy wrestling is back with big shoes to fill with Jackson Sutherland graduated.

Sutherland ended up being one of the best wrestlers in New England, but now the Lynx have a new leader to show them the way.

“Isaac Hainer is obviously a big part of our team. He’s one of the leaders of our team. He sets a line for all the new wrestlers that are coming up as freshmen. He’s a big help,” said Owen Harper, sophomore 138 lb. wrestler.

MA’s first duals of the season come on Wednesday in Dexter.

