Mattanawcook Academy girls basketball bolstered with tall lineup

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Mattanawcook Academy’s star players this year have been playing together for years, but now it’s their first shot at varsity experience.

“Middle school I played with a lot of these girls and with the AAU Maine React team. I’ve grown up watching this team, so I think it’s pretty cool to be able to play with it now,” said Megan House, freshman guard.

The Lynx underclassmen give them a distinct size advantage this season.

“We have a really good team. I think we’re going to do really good with the big posts. I think we’re going to get a lot of good plays over some shorter teams,” said Lily Wotton, sophomore forward.

Early expectations include high hopes for competing for a state championship already.

“I’m really excited to see how far we go this year and how the season goes,” said Addison Cyr, freshman forward.

“I think we’ll definitely go to the Cross Center this year. I think that’s one of our big goals,” said Wotton.

The Lynx are expecting to contend this year and for years to come.

