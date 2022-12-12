Maine’s congressional leaders call for more LIHEAP funding

heating oil prices on the rise(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two of Maine’s congressional leaders are calling for extra federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Sen. Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden have requested an additional $500 million in LIHEAP funding in a letter to House and Senate leaders.

This comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the cost of heating oil is almost 70% higher than last year and natural gas 20% higher.

The lawmakers say as these prices rise, LIHEAP’s purchasing power goes down, leaving more people at risk.

Maine has already received $42.5 million in federal LIHEAP aid.

