Maine’s congressional leaders call for more LIHEAP funding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two of Maine’s congressional leaders are calling for extra federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Sen. Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden have requested an additional $500 million in LIHEAP funding in a letter to House and Senate leaders.

This comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the cost of heating oil is almost 70% higher than last year and natural gas 20% higher.

The lawmakers say as these prices rise, LIHEAP’s purchasing power goes down, leaving more people at risk.

Maine has already received $42.5 million in federal LIHEAP aid.

