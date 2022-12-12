Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes

CASTINE, Maine (WMTW) - Two of the four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in a crash early Saturday morning are originally from Maine.

Chase Fossett, 21, attended Gardiner Area High School and was studying international business and logistics.

Fossett is remembered by his high school principal as a well-respected student-athlete.

“Chase was just a fantastic young man, super polite, respectful, a great citizen of our community, student-athlete, and had a lot of great friends that are really hurting right now. The news is just breaking and classmates, teammates, teachers, coaches, family, friends. Just a terrible loss,” said Gardiner Area High School Principal Chad Kempton.

Also from Maine is Brian Kenealy, 20, of York.

Kenealy attended York High School where he played soccer and continued his playing career at MMA.

Kenealy was studying international business and logistics.

“Brian was an outstanding student-athlete who was beloved by his classmates, faculty, and staff,” said York Superintendent Lou Goscisnki in a statement. “He took his skills to the Maine Maritime Academy where he continued to excel academically and on the soccer field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian’s family as well as all who knew and loved him. Brian will be greatly missed.”

The York School Department will have counselors available next week to support students and school employees.

Also killed were Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts, and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.

Kempton added that close friends of Fossett were gathering to mourn together Saturday night.

“He leaves behind a large group of but tight-knit friends that are feeling the pain of the loss and leaves behind a very nice family that is very well respected in our community,” Kempton said. According to investigators, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, was driving a 2013 Range Rover south on Route 166 when the car left the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

Goncalves-Radding and two passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also injured was Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts and Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts.

The President of Maine Maritime Academy, Jerry S. Paul, said in a statement the school community is “heartbroken” to learn of the crash.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all students and their families at this time. Our priority now is to support our campus community and have made counseling available. As the President of Maine Maritime, and also as a father, I ask for your respect and privacy for all of our students,” Paul said.

President Paul added that school leadership continues to work with authorities.

Maine State Police say an investigation is continuing.

