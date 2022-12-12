Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence

FILE
FILE(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court is deciding how to correct a judge’s error that invalidates the 30-year sentence of a Hartland man who shot at and wounded police officers, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Richard Murray-Burns, 32, pleaded guilty to 13 charges last August, including 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder.

Former Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey called Murray-Burns’ actions from December 2019 “one of the most violent crimes he’s ever seen.”

The paper reports that last week, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in an appeal from Murray-Burns, alleging the judge did not properly justify or explain his sentence.

Prosecutors and defense reportedly agree the sentence must be corrected, but disagree how.

Murray-Burns’ new sentence cannot be more severe than the original, another stipulation both sides are arguing to interpret.

The paper reports the high court’s decision could take months.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Maine State Police shut down both the north and southbound lanes and diverted traffic into...
1 dead, 3 injured after I-95 crash in Waterville

Latest News

heating oil prices on the rise
Maine’s congressional leaders call for more LIHEAP funding
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health to lay off entire wing of employees
Furry Friends at 4: Hazel
Holiday tree
Holiday Events