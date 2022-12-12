Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court is deciding how to correct a judge’s error that invalidates the 30-year sentence of a Hartland man who shot at and wounded police officers, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Richard Murray-Burns, 32, pleaded guilty to 13 charges last August, including 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder.

Former Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey called Murray-Burns’ actions from December 2019 “one of the most violent crimes he’s ever seen.”

The paper reports that last week, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments in an appeal from Murray-Burns, alleging the judge did not properly justify or explain his sentence.

Prosecutors and defense reportedly agree the sentence must be corrected, but disagree how.

Murray-Burns’ new sentence cannot be more severe than the original, another stipulation both sides are arguing to interpret.

The paper reports the high court’s decision could take months.

