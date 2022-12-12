Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes making a difference with name, image, likeness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WABI) - Former Gorham and current Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes is using her name, image, and likeness to benefit two communities.

Indiana Wish, Maine basketball camps (WABI)

She’s joined her college teammate, Grace Berger, in helping Indiana Wish through the Hoosiers for Good program.

She’s also been able to help with camps back in Maine.

“Being able to have these athletes work with these nonprofits is really special for the community. I know that we’re always looking for ways we can give back, so being able to work with Hoosiers for Good is a win-win for everybody. Two summers ago, I ran a bunch of camps back home, so that was really cool to be able to do that. It was something I wouldn’t have been able to do before. Obviously, seeing people with Indiana shirts with my number on the back is a really cool thing as well,” said Holmes, junior forward.

Holmes helps Indiana Wish with appearances and social media influence.

The program said it helps “Indiana children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses create a lifetime of memories when that lifetime is uncertain.”

Disney World is a popular wish on the site’s homepage.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.