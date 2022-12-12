Cold Tuesday, Snow Showers Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our northwest will continue to keep us under mostly clear skies overnight. It will be cold as lows will drop down into the teens and with northwesterly winds at 5-15 mph, wind chill values will drop into the single digits.

For Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure remains in control. Highs will be mostly below the freezing mark, and it will be breezy at times with northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 mph. Clouds will begin to increase over northern and eastern areas all as a low-pressure system that will be over the Canadian Maritimes backtracks into New Brunswick. This low will bring the chance for snow showers mostly north and east of Augusta Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A few snow squalls will also be possible which could result in periods of difficult travel and low visibility. Winds on Wednesday will be out of the NNW gusting up to 30-35 mph. This could create areas of blowing snow. Snowfall totals will be light with most including Bangor only expecting 1-2″. Locations over far northern and eastern Maine could see locally up to 2-4″. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s & 30s and will feel colder thanks to the wind.

Snowfall totals Tuesday evening into Wednesday will remain light. Highest totals will be north & east of Bangor where 2-4" could fall. (WABI)

Thursday will be a quiet and warmer day as highs reach the 30s and low 40s.

Watching a low that will develop off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic later this week. This low, depending on the track, will bring a good potential for accumulating snow. It looks like one of two tracks will be possible. The northerly track would support snow in the Mountains with a rain/snow mix from I-95 towards the coast. The southerly track would be the colder solution and would support snow for all locations with the highest totals in the Mountains. There is still plenty of uncertainty and it is still too early to issue a snowfall forecast. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Inland areas only for Friday afternoon into Saturday due to the chance for accumulating snow.

Potential storm for Friday & Saturday will take 1 of 2 paths. Northerly track will support a rain/snow mix along the coast and all snow in the Mountains. Southerly track will be colder and will support snow for the entire state. (WABI)

Temperatures for Friday and through the weekend will be mostly in the 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the teens. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing later in the day. A few snow showers possible north & east. Highs in the 20s & 30s. Northwest winds 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Accumulations of only a few inches. Highs in the 20s & 30s. Northerly wind gusting up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing chance for rain/snow during the afternoon & evening. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: First Alert for inland locales due to accumulating snow. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

