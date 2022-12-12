Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses.
Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes.
Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday.
She said this week has seen a “significant increase” in respiratory illness, flu-like symptoms and COVID-19.
Webster says the Maine CDC recommends a three-day closure, which includes the weekend.
The building will be deep-cleaned during that time.
Schools in Searsport, Harpswell and Topsham also closed last week for similar issues.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.