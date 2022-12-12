Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses.

School desks in a classroom.
School desks in a classroom.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)

Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes.

Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday.

She said this week has seen a “significant increase” in respiratory illness, flu-like symptoms and COVID-19.

Webster says the Maine CDC recommends a three-day closure, which includes the weekend.

The building will be deep-cleaned during that time.

Schools in Searsport, Harpswell and Topsham also closed last week for similar issues.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter
Maine State Police are investigating a serious crash in Castine early Saturday
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
Pedestrian dead after I 95 crash in Bangor
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
CP Holiday Train
CP Holiday Train making stops in Maine on Wednesday
Man killed, 2 others hurt in Downeast Maine home invasion

Latest News

TV5 Christmas Music Madness
TV5 Christmas Music Madness
“We’ll mourn these young men and their memory,” said Maine Maritime President Jerry Paul. “We...
Maine Maritime Academy holds vigil for students lost in Saturday crash
Polar Express
Old Town YMCA & Old Town High School Seniors team up for Polar Express experience
Kylie Bean Orono State Farm
Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community