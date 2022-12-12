Bar Harbor elementary school closed Monday due to illnesses

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Another Maine school is temporarily closing due to significant absences from respiratory illnesses.

Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor has canceled Monday’s classes.

Principal Heather Webster says 30% of their students and 20% of their staff were absent on Friday.

She said this week has seen a “significant increase” in respiratory illness, flu-like symptoms and COVID-19.

Webster says the Maine CDC recommends a three-day closure, which includes the weekend.

The building will be deep-cleaned during that time.

Schools in Searsport, Harpswell and Topsham also closed last week for similar issues.

