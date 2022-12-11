Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington” began its journey Saturday morning and is winding through Maine over the next few days.
Ellsworth ME
Ellsworth ME(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek.

Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy.

WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington” began its journey Saturday morning and is winding through Maine over the next few days.

The 12-truck convoy accompanied by other vehicles, including a Mobile Education Exhibit, is making its way to Arlington Nation Cemetery to deliver wreaths to our nation’s interred veterans.

Michelle Cotie says this annual tradition is important now and in the years to come, “The most important is it’s our next generation that is coming up to make sure to respect our veterans, honor our veterans, and remember what they’ve sacrificed so that we can have these types of events every year.”

To see the convoy’s schedule of stops or to learn more about sponsoring a wreath, you can go to their website.

