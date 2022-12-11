Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta.

At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine.

Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and metaphysical items.

Organizer Halie Money with Ritual Maine says that for makers, markets like these are a great opportunity to make connections in a way that they may not be able to digitally.

“Shopping small really does matter,” said Money. “You know, you’re putting gifts under the tree, you’re putting food on the table. A lot of my vendors, this is what they do full-time, so every purchase, even a $5 crystal tumble, or a $10 necklace, you feel like it doesn’t really matter. At the end of the day, every single order I know for a fact puts a smile on every vendors face.”

For more information on upcoming markets and events, you can visit the Instagram @ritualmarketme.

